Presentation tool Tome launches AI to help make storytelling simpler

Since its March beta launch, Tome has prided itself on letting users quickly build presentations and tell online stories with just a few clicks or taps.

As of today, the app will make it even easier for users to get started thanks to new AI tools that can help create presentations. By typing a description of the desired presentation subject into a text box (for example, a startup pitch deck or a product strategy proposal), users can harness built-in connections to AI tools GPT-3 and DALL-E 2 to generate what amounts to a preliminary outline and draft.

“We realized that Tome could be this really compelling partner to you to overcome writer’s block and to help craft a narrative,” says Tome cofounder and CEO Keith Peiris.

And while AI-generated material has recently become trendy (if somewhat controversial), with companies like Canva, Microsoft, and Shutterstock announcing autogeneration features, Peiris emphasizes the company aims to respond to customer feedback, not simply hop on the content bot bandwagon.