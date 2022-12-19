The Bored Ape Yacht Club has a new CEO

Today, the company announced that former Activision Blizzard President and Chief Operating Officer Daniel Alegre will join the company in the first half of next year (an SEC filing by Activision Blizzard states that his employment agreement with the company expires at the end of March 2023).

Alegre, who revealed on Friday that he would leave Activision Blizzard after almost two years at the company, will replace current CEO and partner Nicole Muniz, who will stay on at Yuga Labs as a strategic advisor and partner. Yuga Labs attached Alegre’s new Mutant Ape—his mutant has a stitched together cowboy hat, a rotten eye, and a face covered in snot—to the press release announcing his hiring. Whether he has other NFTs or has purchased items from Bored Ape collaborations with the likes of Adidas, Old Navy, or Rolling Stone is not known.

At Activision Blizzard, Alegre worked on expanding franchises including Overwatch, Call of Duty, and World of Warcraft, the latter of which heavily inspired Yuga Labs cofounders Wylie Aronow and Greg Solano to build Otherside, the company’s interoperable gaming metaverse that it has staked its future on. Yuga Labs, which raised a $450 million seed round led by A16z in March, is using the funds to build out Otherside with metaverse technology company Improbable and Animoca Brands. In July 2022, Yuga NFT holders got their first experience at Otherside when 4,300 owners participated in an early access tour called “The First Trip.”