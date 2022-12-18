Elon Musk just broke Twitter by banning outside social links

The twists and turns of Elon Musk’s eight-month long courtship and purchase of Twitter has been full of plenty of questionable decisions —from Musk bidding over the odds for the platform’s share price, to arbitrarily banning users (and then coming up with excuses to justify the bans after the fact).

But a decision taken while Musk was enjoying the soccer World Cup final in Qatar on Sunday may well be the most questionable decision yet. Twitter Support, the platform’s help desk, tweeted just after 12.30 p.m. E.S.T. that “we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter.”

https://twitter.com/TwitterSupport/status/1604531261791522817

The account went on to link to a fuller explanation of what had changed. “At both the Tweet level and the account level, we will remove any free promotion of prohibited 3rd-party social media platforms,” the help center page read. Among those “prohibited platforms” are Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Post, and Nostr, as well as link aggregators such as Linktree. Users can’t link to the sites, nor can they try and port their followers to other platforms without providing links—such as by saying “check out my profile on this site.” Violating this new rule will result in users being temporarily suspended from Twitter. “Subsequent violations may result in permanent suspension,” Twitter claims.

It’s a far cry from Musk’s claims of “free speech absolutism,” and has more in common with the closed-off internet users are more accustomed to in Russia or China.