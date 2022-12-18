Elon Musk just broke Twitter by banning outside social links

The twists and turns of Elon Musk’s eight-month long courtship and purchase of Twitter has been full of plenty of questionable decisions—from Musk bidding over the odds for the platform’s share price, to arbitrarily banning users (and then coming up with excuses to justify the bans after the fact).
But a decision taken while Musk was enjoying the soccer World Cup final in Qatar on Sunday may well be the most questionable decision yet. Twitter Support, the platform’s help desk, tweeted just after 12.30 p.m. E.S.T. that “we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter.”
The account went on to link to a fuller explanation of what had changed. “At both the Tweet level and the account level, we will remove any free promotion of prohibited 3rd-party social media platforms,” the help center page read. Among those “prohibited platforms” are Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Post, and Nostr, as well as link aggregators such as Linktree. Users can’t link to the sites, nor can they try and port their followers to other platforms without providing links—such as by saying “check out my profile on this site.” Violating this new rule will result in users being temporarily suspended from Twitter. “Subsequent violations may result in permanent suspension,” Twitter claims.
It’s a far cry from Musk’s claims of “free speech absolutism,” and has more in common with the closed-off internet users are more accustomed to in Russia or China.
“It’s the Tencent strategy,” says David Craig, clinical professor of communication at the University of Southern California, who has studied Chinese social media. “Build a firewall to trap users inside. Block and emulate competition.” It’s a model that works in the highly controlled Chinese internet, hidden behind the Great Firewall, but building a social media splinternet is anathema to everything that Western internet users know and love.
And it’s particularly abhorrent to a single subsection of Twitter’s users: its creators. The lifeblood of the platform, they create content for free on the platform—ostensibly because they can monetize their audience on Twitter once they move elsewhere. They often do that by pushing fans on Twitter to their profiles on Instagram, where they’re able to get money, or to merch stores through link-in-bio platforms such as Linktree. Now, however, that’s not possible.
“This announcement is a clear indication that the new decision-makers at Twitter are inexperienced in the social media space,” says Karyn Spencer, an industry expert who previously worked as the head of creator liaison for defunct video app Vine when it was owned by Twitter.