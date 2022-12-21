Why you should let your career evolve after a layoff

The labor market is currently in an unusual state. Unemployment stands at just 3.7%, but many companies have recently issued layoffs. And while the Federal Reserve is expected to slow interest rate hikes as inflation cools, concerns about an economic recession linger.

During uncertain times, your career may experience unexpected twists and turns. You may find yourself in a suffering industry. Your organization may cut costs. Or you may be personally affected by a sudden round of layoffs. The natural temptation to resist unwelcome changes in your career with attempts to maintain the status quo. To try and cling to your former role or apply to very similar ones to simply replace what you once had. However, the value of your career goes beyond any single role. Your career will go through turning points, which can provide you with an opportunity to build a bridge between who you were and who you want to become. For instance, your dreams and aspirations as a fresh college graduate are likely to be vastly different from those you have once you have years of experience under your belt.

Here’s why you should let yourself—and your career—evolve, especially during uncertain times. Are you an architect or gardener? American novelist George R. R. Martin believes there are two kinds of writers: architects and gardeners. I think this can be more broadly applied to people in general. “The architects plan everything ahead of time, like an architect building a house,” writes Martin. “The gardeners dig a hole, drop in a seed, and water it. But as the plant comes up and they water it, they don’t know how many branches it’s going to have, they find out as it grows.”

Martin is essentially differentiating between planners and non-planners, which could apply to your career too. An architect would be the type to plan things out in advance and work toward crossing specific career milestones. In contracts, a gardener would figure things out along the way and comfortably go with the flow. Why you may want to step off the beaten path I personally identify as an architect. On the Myers-Briggs Type Inventory, I am consistently described as a rather extreme planner. I take comfort in planning ahead and setting firm goals that shape my actions. As a result, events that shift me away from those original plans can leave me feeling rather uncomfortable and even stressed. For example, I left my stable, corporate brand marketing job at an established consumer packaged goods company in the Bay Area to relocate to the U.K. to be with my then-girlfriend, now wife. I had no contacts and no concrete plans. Just a solid desire to be in the same city where she was and a firm commitment to land a comparable marketing job in London as soon as possible to avoid a huge gap in my résumé.

Although I did land a new marketing role, those years of adjusting to a new culture and life in the U.K. were a bit of a struggle. I still catch myself at times longing for aspects of the life and career I once had back in the Bay Area. However, the decision to step off the beaten path helped to ultimately propel my career on a more international stage beyond the U.S. Working in a completely different sector broadened my marketing skills, exposed me to a new work culture, and gave me new experiences. This enabled me to eventually start my own business with a richer set of professional and life experiences under my belt. Let your career ebb and flow If you do find yourself in a job that does not line up with your exact career plans, or if the role for which you felt uniquely suited goes to someone else, you may immediately feel like you’ve been dealt a setback. However, if you’re a planner like me, we can probably learn a thing or two from professionals with a more open approach.

Plans and clear goals help provide focus, but being too rigid can also be stifling. You may be ticking off all the boxes on your checklist, but you also risk boxing yourself into a very narrow career path with little flexibility. Not having a plan can be uncomfortable. Less direct paths toward anything can feel time consuming and frustrating. However, if you allow your career to ebb and flow, you may stumble upon something more engaging and meaningful. You might even surprise yourself with how much you enjoy a career path you never would have otherwise considered. Don’t let direction curb discovery At any age, tenure, or level of professional experience, we have much to learn about ourselves and our careers. Planning is certainly valuable, but discovery can also play a unique role in your career.

If you don’t have everything figured out all the time, don’t worry. Giving your career space to evolve is the first step toward allowing surprising opportunities to unfold. Instead of keeping your blinders on, allow your career to naturally evolve—including during professional setbacks. Sometimes, you need those unexpected shocks to discover a more meaningful path forward in your career.