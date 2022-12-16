Here’s how Amazon plans to automate its warehouses in the future

Never one to shy away from automation, Amazon has a new robot that it says will make handling the 13 million packages the company processes every day a much easier process. Whether that comes at the expense of human jobs—or improves their safety—is yet to be known.

The Sparrow robot, which was announced at the online retailer’s Delivering the Future Conference in early November, is currently being trialed in an Amazon facility in Texas. It uses artificial intelligence, computer vision, and advanced hardware to pick and pack items. “This is not just a lab item,” says Jason Messinger, technical product manager at Amazon Robotics, who has been heavily involved in its creation. Messinger believes Sparrow could be rolled out across Amazon’s warehouse network, not unlike how its sibling robot Robin, has been implemented since its April 2021 unveiling. “Robin now is at 1,000 stations across our global network,” he says, “and I anticipate Sparrow scaling quite quickly, as soon as we can, alongside that.”

Amazon’s robotics development stems from the company’s March 2012 purchase of fulfillment startup Kiva Systems for $775 million. That acquisition marked the tech giant’s first big move into bringing robotics into the company’s fulfillment processes. “Since then, people have been thinking a lot about where else can robotics and automation help the workforce be more efficient, safer and keep getting the inventory,” says Messinger.

Sparrow is, as Messinger puts it, the “holy grail” of warehouse advancements: a robot that is able to accurately handle and sort items as varied as those Amazon stocks without damaging them. The technical product manager claims the company has been researching the problem for at least six or seven years. “There are literally millions of different things in the Amazon fulfillment network,” he says. “Everything from a gift card to a tube of tennis balls or a t-shirt. It’s wild how many different things we have.”