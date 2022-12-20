Inside the London Apple Store workers’ unionization efforts

Workers at Apple’s White City London store unionized on December 12, asking the Cupertino-based tech giant to voluntarily recognize their union. Apple has until December 22 to respond to the request for union recognition, according to the United Tech & Allied Workers (UTAW), which is representing the employees.

The move by workers at the U.K.-based Apple store is the latest in a global unionization drive that is sweeping the company. In November, a store in Glasgow, Scotland, voted to unionize with the Trades Union Congress, a U.K. union. That followed similar moves in the United States, where a handful of different stores have applied for recognition by the company (though it’s not clear that any have been recognized by the company). The U.K. and U.S. drives follow a longer-running recognition of worker rights in European countries such as Italy, where 1,300 workers across 14 stores were first recognized in a collective agreement in 2013, and Germany, where the union drive began in 2012.

“They showed us that it was possible,” says one worker at the London Apple Store who spoke to Fast Company on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. “We started to find there were lots of interested people within the UK. Suddenly, we’re a little less scared of talking to each other about it.”