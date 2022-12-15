Trump’s new NFT collection is already losing value in the secondary market

The online reaction to Donald Trump’s “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” (emphasis his) of a series of NFT trading cards has gone pretty much as you’d expect.
Trump, on Thursday, announced the “Donald Trump Digital Trading Card” collection, a series of $99 NFT digital trading cards that feature . . . well, Trump. There’s Trump, the cowboy. Trump, the superhero. Trump, the astronaut. Trump, the Nascar driver. Trump, the . . . you get the idea.
The announcement was met with open derision by large swaths of social media, who mocked Trump’s hype of a tech bubble that has long since deflated. But, even as sales of the Trump NFTs continue to roll out, some loyalists, investors, or just plain curious collectors have already put their trading cards back on the market.
And so far, at least, demand for the Donald Trump Digital Trading Card is weaker than his recent poll numbers.
Before we get to the resale value of the cards themselves, though, it’s helpful to take a look at where the NFT marketplace stands as a whole these days.
One year ago, the total market capitalization of NFTs stood at $23 billion—a number that was higher than CarMax or Take-Two Interactive Software. Today, it sits at just $2.4 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. In the last 24 hours alone, it has lost nearly 8% of its value.
So, the logic behind launching a line of NFTs right now is already a head-scratcher. And launching a line of NFTs that look like Lensa rejects is even more curious. But how fast is the value falling?