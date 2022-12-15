Trump’s new NFT collection is already losing value in the secondary market

The online reaction to Donald Trump’s “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” (emphasis his) of a series of NFT trading cards has gone pretty much as you’d expect.

Trump, on Thursday, announced the “Donald Trump Digital Trading Card” collection, a series of $99 NFT digital trading cards that feature . . . well, Trump. There’s Trump, the cowboy. Trump, the superhero. Trump, the astronaut. Trump, the Nascar driver. Trump, the . . . you get the idea.

The announcement was met with open derision by large swaths of social media, who mocked Trump’s hype of a tech bubble that has long since deflated. But, even as sales of the Trump NFTs continue to roll out, some loyalists, investors, or just plain curious collectors have already put their trading cards back on the market.

And so far, at least, demand for the Donald Trump Digital Trading Card is weaker than his recent poll numbers.