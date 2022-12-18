NFTs are dead. Long live digital collectibles

Adam Brotman collects sneakers. “I’m obsessed with Nike Dunk SBs!” he says. The former chief digital officer at Starbucks, the person who built everything from in-store Wi-Fi to the coffee giant’s rewards and payment apps, is also obsessed with how the forefront of digital tech can reinvent a brand’s relationship with its best customers.

That’s the idea behind Starbucks Odyssey, the new digital experience that Brotman’s Forum3 —a startup he cofounded to help brands understand and leverage web3—helped the retailer create. Brotman, who is also Forum3’s co-CEO, spoke to Fast Company about the program, the issues with speculation in crypto, and why he’s so excited about the future of owning digital assets.

A few years ago, Brotman was as ignorant of crypto and the blockchain as you might be today. But once he connected his passion for collecting sneakers to owning a digital collectible, he understood. “If you told me that I can own a collectible for my favorite brand that also had utility and gave me other fun things to have access to that brand,” he tells Fast Company, “You got my interest.”

Adam Brotman: My longtime closest friend, Andy Sack, who was an entrepreneur turned venture capitalist, had been involved in crypto and blockchain since I think as early as 2015 or 2016. He kept asking me to learn about it and join him in his learning journey on crypto, and then he decided to create a venture fund in the beginning of 2021. He asked me to invest in it and be a special advisor, but how am I going to be an advisor to it if I don’t understand blockchain or web3? So, I learned as fast as I could as sort of a side thing. I stumbled across NFTs in February or March of 2021. NFTs weren’t really a thing that most people were even thinking about. They weren’t hyped. Andy wasn’t even thinking about NFTs, and he was the one that got me into the space. Coming from my background at Starbucks and then J.Crew [Brotman served as the retailer’s president, co-CEO, and chief experience officer in 2018 and 2019], I was just fascinated by the idea of a digital asset that anybody—let alone a brand—could manufacture or create that was both a collectible but also digital media and programmable. That hybrid of those things was so interesting to me because, for the most part, brands have to choose between creating a product or giving a discount or just using digital media in some ways. The ability to put these things together, it changes the experience. Ownership changes experience. It creates these new network effects, and I was just fascinated by that.

So, Andy and I decided to form a company on the side that we just owned 50-50 called Forum3 that allowed us to learn about NFTs outside of the fund structure, because we wanted to get our hands dirty and actually start getting involved in the community and maybe doing some of our own projects. Pretty quickly what that turned into is us consulting for other brands because we have this unique combination of Web 2 and Web3—expertise, particularly around loyalty.

FC: Let’s talk about Starbucks Odyssey. How would you explain it to someone at the stage before you did all of the research into NFTs?