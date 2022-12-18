The wild world of PromptBase, the eBay for generative AI prompts

The old saying is that the best person to be in a gold rush is the one selling the shovels. Well, what about the person who owns the shovel store?

It’s not far off from what developer Ben Stokes is currently doing within the booming world of generative artificial intelligence right now. Stokes didn’t make another AI tool. Instead, he’s running a marketplace for the prompts that go into the AI. It’s called PromptBase, and according to Stokes, there’s been a lot of early interest.

“There’s a pretty healthy marketplace going on,” he says. “There’s probably about double the amount of buyers compared to sellers right now on there.”

To understand what Stokes’ website PromptBase is doing, you first need to understand how generative AI works. Whether an AI tool produces images (as with DALL-E 2) or text (ChatGPT), the programs require a prompt. These prompts are strings of text and could be as simple as “a skeleton on skateboard” or as complex as “happy small cute skeleton on a longboard, doing a flip, pixar, hyperrealistic, bright colors, 8k.” It’s common for these prompts to balloon out into dozens upon dozens of words as users try and get an AI to create an image that matches the one in their heads. Very quickly, users have figured out that talking to machines requires a certain skill.