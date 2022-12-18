What the TikTok government bans mean for you

Looks like your favorite government officials won’t be doing any makeup tutorials or dance challenges anytime soon.
Earlier this week, the Senate passed legislation to ban TikTok from government devices. This comes on the heels of mounting pressure, predominately from state Republican lawmakers, to curb TikTok’s presence across the United States, citing national security concerns due to the app being owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.
In the past two weeks alone, governors from South Dakota, Maryland, Oklahoma, Alabama, South Carolina, Utah, and Texas have barred public employees from using TikTok on government devices.
This wave of banning employees from posting TikToks on their government-owned devices follows similar moves made by the U.S. military, State Department, and Department of Homeland Security. The Senate’s newly proposed legislation would extend that restriction to the entire federal workforce.
These bans are not a critical blow to TikTok. There are about 2 million U.S. government employees; state public workers constitute another several million people. TikTok purportedly has one billion monthly active users. But these moves are also hardly a sign that TikTok is on sure footing, either.
Should this recent avalanche of action against the popular short-form video app elicit concern that all citizens—and not just those who work for the government—will soon also find themselves banned from using TikTok? Not quite. Will TikTok remain the same in the near future? Maybe not.
A history of tension
TikTok has been caught up in geopolitical controversy from the very beginning. In 2019, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) opened a national security review following ByteDance’s 2018 acquisition of Musical.ly, which was later relaunched as TikTok.