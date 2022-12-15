Free at-home COVID-19 tests are back: Here’s how to order your 4 kits right now

The Biden administration announced that it has restarted the government’s free at-home COVID-19 test program just in time for the holidays. The free at-home test kit program was originally launched last January and saw every household in America eligible to receive four free testing kits. In total, the program made 500 million tests available at a cost of roughly $4 billion.

But as CNBC notes, the free test kit program was scrapped in September 2022 due to Congress failing to fund the cost of additional tests. Now the Biden White House has relaunched the program after finding a way to shift funds from elsewhere to pay for the additional tests. This second round of free tests comes in advance of holiday gatherings, and what could be a fresh wave of COVID-19, as other respiratory infections like the flu are also spreading.

Here’s what you need to know about getting your free COVID-19 at-home tests this time around:

Each household can get four free at-home test kits. The four tests arrive in one single order. Are the tests PCR or rapid antigen? The free tests are rapid antigen, thus do not need to be sent to a lab to be analyzed.

Performing the test only takes a few minutes. Results will show within 30 minutes. Who can order the tests? Anyone who has a residential address in the United States. Additionally, residents of Puerto Rico, U.S. Territories, and overseas military and diplomatic addresses can order the free tests.

You can order the tests starting today, December 15, 2022. How can I order the tests? Like last time, the tests can be ordered via a simple form available at www.covid.gov/tests. You can also call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489) to order the tests. Additionally, there is a Disability Information and Access Line that can help those with disabilities order the tests. The number is 1-888-677-1199—or you can reach out via email at DIAL@usaginganddisability.org.

Orders will start shipping the week of December 19 and should begin arriving shortly after. How will the tests be delivered? Those in the continental United States will receive their tests through the U.S. Postal Service, first class. Those with addresses in Alaska, Hawaii, U.S. Territories, and overseas military and diplomatic addresses will receive their order through Priority Mail.

A free COVID-19 test might not be the greatest holiday gift, but it can help keep you and your loved ones informed and safe over the festive period—and may provide a little peace of mind by determining if your sniffles are just a cold or something more serious.