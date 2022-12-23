3 predictions for where fashion is heading in 2023

We live in strange times, sartorially speaking.

While fashion trends come and go, the pandemic caused wild swings in our clothing choices. At first, we wore pajamas all day; then we paired our sweats with Zoom-appropriate blazers and ruffle tops. When the world re-opened, the pendulum swung the other way. We embraced formality, buying dapper suits for interviews and fancy gowns for weddings. Fashion experts say that in 2023 we’ll settle into a new normal: The pandemic gave us an increased appreciation for comfort, but we’re also keen to look more put-together. “We’re seeing this new middle ground emerge,” says Loretta Choy, chief merchandising officer at Stitch Fix, which crunched through data from four million clients. “We’re keen on looser, relaxed fits, but we’re also interested in returning to the classics of the modern wardrobe that we missed during the pandemic, like blazers, jeans, and trench coats.” Here’s are three predictions for where fashion is heading in the new year.

You’ll ditch the skinny jean It’s a well-known fact that jeans silhouettes go through cycles. In the ’70s, we embraced bell bottoms; in the ’90s, low-cuts were all the rage. Over the last decade, skinny styles reigned supreme, going as far as the legging-jean hybrid, unfortunately described as the jegging. But the tide has now turned. In 2023, you’ll likely find yourself buying straight leg jeans. “We’ve been seeing customers move towards jeans with looser fits and wider leg openings,” says Amy Williams, CEO of the denim company Citizens of Humanity. “Jean styles are connected to shoe styles, and the wider legs are perfect for chunky lug boots, which are now in fashion.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by DL1961 Premium Denim (@dl1961denim) The rise of skinny jeans was influenced by improvements in fabric technology. Denim brands could incorporate increasing levels of stretch into jeans, allowing for a body-hugging denim style that mirrored a broader obsession with leggings. Sarah Ahmed, creative director of denim brand DL1961, says that as wider legs come back into style, brands like hers are continuing to infuse denim with stretch and ultra-soft fibers. This ensures that they retain their shape after the whole day of wear, particularly in the knees, which can get baggy. “Denim (went) through an evolution to create a polished look with maximum comfort and all-day wearability,” she says.

You’ll wear blazers to work again Over the last few decades, what we wear to work has been in flux. Starting in the ’90s, office dress codes began to become more casual, as professionals ditched suits for khakis and jeans; tech workers took it further with hoodies and jeans. During the pandemic, when we started working from home, we got used to a new level of comfort as we took meetings in bunny slippers and sweats. As we head back to the office, companies realize that employees want to be comfortable at work, so even the most formal industries—like law and consulting—are now relaxing dress codes. They’re letting employees wear their (straight leg) jeans to work. But, at the same time, some workwear brands are reporting that sales of blazers and suits are now hotter than ever. “We’ve been laying low professionally for years, but now we’re heading back into job interviews and conferences,” says Sali Christeson, founder and CEO of Argent, a women’s suiting brand that has dressed Hillary Clinton and Kerry Washington. “Many professionals want to stand out and make their mark.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Argent (@argent) The new workwear norm seems to be a hybrid between casual and formal. Experts say workers will wear jeans, but paired with a neat button down shirt and a blazer. Instead of Oxfords, they might wear interesting loafers or leather sneakers. The idea is to look relaxed, but still project professionalism and competence. “It’s actually a difficult look to achieve, because you don’t want to underdress and you don’t want to overdress,” says Christeson.

You’ll buy fewer clothes There’s another major trend that will affect how we dress in 2023: inflation. At Stitch Fix, Choy is able to see how the economy affects consumer spending data. In the current moment of economic instability, she believes consumers will shop less frequently, but be focused on quality and durability. “The concept of cost per wear will be very relevant,” says Choy. “We’ll be willing to spend a bit more on a higher quality garment, instead of disposable fast fashion.” From an environmental perspective, this is good news. For years, activists have been encouraging consumers to adopt a capsule wardrobe of a few classic items that they can wear over and over. This is less taxing on the planet than cycling through new styles frequently. As consumers cut back on spending, they’re realizing that this approach is also better for the wallet. But Choy says that fashion won’t be boring in the new year. To balance out these essential pieces that they’re wearing over and over, we’ll also want the occasionally pop of color or interesting pattern. So maximalism will also make a comeback, with its loud textures, prints, and colors, but it will be restricted to just a few items in our closet. “We’re in an optimistic moment, as we’re coming out of the pandemic,” Choy says. “We’ll want to express this in our clothing.”