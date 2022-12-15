The Elon Musk jet tracker is living rent-free inside the Twitter owner’s head

“I should get refunded,” Jack Sweeney says when we talk on Wednesday afternoon, just hours after his Twitter account—for which he’d paid $8 to be a Twitter Blue member—was suspended. “Actually, I should get like $16 back I think, because I paid twice.”

After all, Sweeney didn’t have just a personal account. He’s better known to Twitter users as the operator of the Musk private-jet-tracking account (@elonjet). But in one fell swoop Sweeney’s personal account, plus the one he uses to track Musk’s plane, plus the accounts he uses to monitor 24 other celebrities’ travels were “permanently banned.” That is, until some were reinstated less than 12 hours later, and, by the time of this publication, banned again—because on Musk’s Twitter, nothing “permanent” actually is.

Sweeney was expecting to wake up on December 14 well rested, recovering from a trip to Dallas where he watched the NBA’s Mavericks in action. Instead, he woke up to a barrage of texts, Telegram messages, and phone calls—almost all telling him to check Twitter.

After seeing that his personal account and @elonjet were gone, he realized that the bots he had programmed to feed data to his jet trackers were crashing, as they could no longer tweet under the deleted handles. The Twittersphere was quick to react. After all, Musk had specifically stated when he took over the platform that he would not delete Sweeney’s accounts because of his belief in “free speech.” Many users were up in arms over the new CEO’s apparent hypocrisy.