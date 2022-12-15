60 years ago, the Mariner 2 gave us the first successful interplanetary mission

This week marks 60 years since Mariner 2 flew by Venus, making the probe the first successful interplanetary mission. The flyby spacecraft flew within 21,500 miles of the Morning and Evening Star, taking various measurements and making groundbreaking discoveries about our solar system.

The lead-up

The Mariner program was first introduced in the early 1960’s, when NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) was thinking big and putting plans in motion to explore our inner solar system. NASA’s first official efforts to reach Venus fell short, quite literally.

Mariner 1 launched from Cape Canaveral on July 22, 1962. The mission quickly went awry when an Atlas-Agene—Mariner 1’s ride to space—veered off course, prompting range officials to send the self-destruct command. The spacecraft landed in the Atlantic, rather than breaking through to orbit and beginning its journey into the cosmos.

What came next?

The mechanical anatomy of Mariner 2 would be nearly identical to that of Mariner 1. The spacecraft was equipped with a crystal microphone to measure cosmic dust, a proton detector, and other instruments to perform first-of-their-kind investigations.