How to stream the World Cup live while you’re pretending to work from home

Today is the last game of the World Cup semifinals, which will see current Cup holder France take on underdog Morocco —the first African nation to make it so far in the games. The loser of today’s match will go on to play Croatia for third place on Saturday, and today’s winner will take on Argentina for the World Cup Final on Sunday. That means today’s match is the last game to happen during the workweek and, unfortunately, it kicks off right in the middle of the workday in the United States, at 2 p.m. EST and 11 a.m. PST.

But we get the feeling that plenty of American World Cup fans will be “working” from home today, providing them with the opportunity to tune into the match at their leisure. If that’s you (don’t worry, we won’t let the boss know), here are the best ways to stream the World Cup semifinal on your computer.

Twitter: If streaming the actual game proves to be too inconvenient, you can follow along on Twitter, a great place to find real-time updates, play-by-play accounts, and even replays. Just search for "France" or "Morocco" or the #WorldCup hashtag and use the "latest tweets" feature.

One final pro tip as you’re “working” from home today: Don’t forget to jiggle the mouse from time to time in Slack so your colleagues think you’re active.