As the FTX founder was set to testify before Congress about the fall of his crypto firm, the U.S. District Court and SEC unveiled a host of charges.

5 startling revelations from Sam Bankman-Fried’s criminal and civil indictments

[Source Photo: Getty Images]

BY Chris Morris

When he embarked on an apology tour on Twitter, on stage, and to the media, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of the disgraced crypto firm FTX, admitted to all sorts of things. Now, prosecutors are hoping he’s just as open when they drag him into court.

SBF, as he’s often called, was arrested Monday in the Bahamas, and Tuesday morning saw the unveiling of a host of criminal and civil charges against him. The widespread accusations charge, among other things, that Bankman-Fried lied to FTX investors and customers and engaged in a scheme meant to defraud them: investing the money in undisclosed venture investments, real estate purchases, and substantial political donations.

It’s riveting stuff, especially since SBF was originally expected to testify Tuesday before the House Committee on Financial Services, which is looking into the FTX collapse. (He withdrew shortly before his arrest Monday.)

Here are some of the top-line accusations from prosecutors in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A long history

Both the SEC and District Court filings are clear on one thing. Authorities believe SBF has been engaging in criminal acts since “at least 2019” through last month. And while Bankman-Fried allegedly touted regulation and accountability during that period, the SEC says, “from the start, contrary to what FTX investors and trading customers were told, Bankman-Fried continually diverted FTX customer funds to Alameda and then used those funds to continue to grow his empire.”

A personal piggy bank

The SEC indictment, which offers more details than the criminal one, alleges that there was no “meaningful distinction” between FTX customer funds and those in Alameda Research, the crypto hedge fund he also founded.

“In essence, Bankman-Fried placed billions of dollars of FTX customer funds into Alameda,” the SEC alleges. “He then used Alameda as his personal piggy bank to buy luxury condominiums, support political campaigns, and make private investments, among other uses. None of this was disclosed to FTX equity investors or to the platform’s trading customers.”

