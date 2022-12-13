Another year is coming to a close, and for Snapchat users, that means the company’s year-end roundup is back! Snapchat’s Year End Story is the annual wrap-up that the app presents to its users in the form of a short video featuring their most notable snaps.

If you’re a Snapchat user, this year’s story will highlight everything from the music you enjoyed to the TV shows you watched to the places you went over the course of the last 12 months.

How do I get my Snapchat Year-End Story?

Snap says the 2022 Year End Story recap will begin rolling out to Snapchat users the week of December 19 to 23. As always, the Year End Story will be found in the Memories section of the Snapchat app. And as in past years, users will be able to share their Year End Story—or may choose to keep it private and just watch it for themselves.

Gearing up for the launch of the 2022 Year End Story, Snap also revealed a few interesting Snapchat trends for 2022. The app’s Crying Lens was its most popular lens this year—users engaged with it 9.7 billion times.