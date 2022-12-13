Airbnb removed thousands of accounts this year for violating its nondiscrimination policy

Airbnb has removed nearly 4,000 accounts globally this year for violating its nondiscrimination policy, a decrease from the 5,100 accounts removed last year.

Roughly 1.2 million users were also either removed from the platform or denied access to Airbnb since June 2020 for failing to commit to its nondiscrimination policy, which asks users to treat one another with respect and without judgment or bias. In comparison, more than 1.3 million users declined to agree to the policy from 2016 to mid-2020. (Airbnb has more than 4 million hosts.)

The figures released Tuesday are part of an update to a platform equity audit that was conducted six years ago. It includes new data from Project Lighthouse, an initiative launched in 2020 to address disparities people of color experience on Airbnb.

The company has long faced claims of hosts on its platform engaging in racism and discrimination. In 2016, Airbnb committed to a series of product and policy changes to strengthen inclusion, starting with the nondiscrimination policy.