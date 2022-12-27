12 dumbest tech moments of 2022

For all of its breakthroughs and advances, there’s a lot of really dumb stuff that goes on in the world of technology, and 2022 had more than its share of baffling moments, head-scratching decisions, and products that make you wonder how they ever made it beyond the first pitch meeting.

While there were certainly some breakthrough events this year, we couldn’t help but catalog the more ridiculous ones. Here’s a look at the dumbest tech moments of 2022 (with the full understanding that there’s still a bit of time left for even bigger ones to occur).

Musk spending $44 billion to “own the libs”

Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter was inexplicable from the start. He offered a ridiculous premium on the stock price that many people initially took as a joke, since it included the numbers 420 in the offer price. After agreeing to buy the platform basically “as is,” he seemingly realized his folly and tried to back out, only to be backed into a corner and forced to go through with the deal.

Right-wingers celebrated the acquisition, saying Musk’s announced changes would be devastating to liberals. Even Musk joined in on the joke in May, tweeting, “Whoever thought owning the libs would be cheap never tried to acquire a social media company!” Running that social media company and “owning the libs” has been far from a cakewalk. Musk’s focus on Twitter has led to Tesla shares losing more than half of their value year to date.