12 dumbest tech moments of 2022

For all of its breakthroughs and advances, there’s a lot of really dumb stuff that goes on in the world of technology, and 2022 had more than its share of baffling moments, head-scratching decisions, and products that make you wonder how they ever made it beyond the first pitch meeting.
While there were certainly some breakthrough events this year, we couldn’t help but catalog the more ridiculous ones. Here’s a look at the dumbest tech moments of 2022 (with the full understanding that there’s still a bit of time left for even bigger ones to occur).
Musk spending $44 billion to “own the libs”
Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter was inexplicable from the start. He offered a ridiculous premium on the stock price that many people initially took as a joke, since it included the numbers 420 in the offer price. After agreeing to buy the platform basically “as is,” he seemingly realized his folly and tried to back out, only to be backed into a corner and forced to go through with the deal.
Right-wingers celebrated the acquisition, saying Musk’s announced changes would be devastating to liberals. Even Musk joined in on the joke in May, tweeting, “Whoever thought owning the libs would be cheap never tried to acquire a social media company!” Running that social media company and “owning the libs” has been far from a cakewalk. Musk’s focus on Twitter has led to Tesla shares losing more than half of their value year to date.
SBF allegedly using FTX as his own personal piggy bank
The extent to which things went wrong at FTX, whether through negligence or fraud, is still being investigated—and it might be a while before the whole picture is clear. But especially curious are the numerous reports that Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research was trading billions of dollars from FTX accounts and leveraging the FTX token as collateral—all completely under the radar.
SBF claimed in an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times DealBook Summit that he was unaware that there was a commingling of funds, but in the process seemed to make several incriminating statements (something that could easily be a separate item on this list).
Beyond the issues that led to FTX’s collapse, the bankruptcy filing by the company noted that “corporate funds of the FTX Group were used to purchase homes and other personal items for employees and advisors,” and that Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund loaned $1 billion to Bankman-Fried directly as well as $2.3 billion to Paper Bird, an entity 100% controlled by him.