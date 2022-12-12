Fast company logo
These cities top the list for number of creative roles, highest salaries, and happiness.

Creative and looking for a job? Consider Tokyo, Chicago, or Berlin

[Photo: Lucas Craig/Pexels]

BY Shalene Gupta

Techies head to San Francisco, financiers to Hong Kong, New York City, and London. But where should the creatives go?

Business Name Generator—a company whose name is completely self-descriptive—has conducted a study to determine which cities are best for creatives. Starting with a list of 50 cities, it ranked them using the number of available jobs in “creative” roles, the salaries for these roles, the monthly cost of living, and the country’s happiness score, as well as access to museums, classes, and green spaces.

Below is a list of the Top 10 cities, including the average yearly salary for each.

  1. Tokyo: $38,674
  2. London: $52,202
  3. Paris: $43,836
  4. Chicago: $68,632
  5. Toronto: $47,136
  6. Singapore: $56,667
  7. San Francisco: $86,300
  8. New York: $72,998
  9. Los Angeles: $73,407
  10. Berlin: $49,300

“Creative individuals have a unique ability to think outside the box—something that technology cannot replace,” Business Name Generator’s spokesperson Chloe Chai said in a statement. “With creative hubs around the world aiming to attract and retain talent, they must be able to offer an environment for individuals to flourish, by investing in the wide range of industries in that creatives play a key role, as well as paying competitive salaries that can keep up with the rising cost of living.”

