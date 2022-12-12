Lyft announces new incentives to get drivers to go electric

Lyft announced on Monday a number of new partnerships and offerings for its drivers who are looking to switch to electric vehicles, as part of the company’s push to go all electric by 2030.

The suite of announcements include a new earnings incentive for drivers in California, on-the-go and at-home charging discounts, an educational website, and plans to grow its budding car rental program.

“Electrifying our transportation network is a crucial step in helping reverse the negative impacts of climate change,” Lyft Director of Sustainability Paul Augustine said in a statement.

Drivers in California who register their EVs on the platform by the end of 2023 can earn an extra $150 every week if they give 50 rides in their vehicles until the end of 2024. (The program has a cap of $8,100.) A spokesperson tells Fast Company that Lyft is testing the program in California since the state has the company’s largest EV market.