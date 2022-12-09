Will the Microsoft-Activision deal get killed by the FTC? Not so fast, says one analyst

In a research note on Friday, Clay Griffin of MoffettNathanson said the antitrust lawsuit may not be the “death knell” many assume it to be—for a few reasons.

The first is time: Unlike with the ill-fated merger between cable operators Comcast and Time Warner Cable—which was ultimately derailed after regulatory scrutiny—Microsoft and Activision are not under a ton of pressure to complete their deal in a timely fashion. (As Griffin notes, the cable merger would have been an example of so-called vertical integration, whereas the Microsoft-Activision deal is horizontal.) In other words, Microsoft can wait this out, which gives the tech giant more incentive to go to the mat and fight the case in court if it has to. Indeed, Microsoft’s Brad Smith has already said that the company will do just that.

Which brings us to the other reason why Griffin suggests the deal isn’t dead: The FTC could lose. The agency’s argument against the deal hinges on how it could hurt competition, particularly makers of video-game consoles that compete with Microsoft’s Xbox. “Microsoft has already shown that it can and will withhold content from its gaming rivals,” Holly Vedova, head of the FTC’s competition bureau, said in a statement. The case will be tried in a hearing before an administrative law judge.