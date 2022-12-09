The White House lines up against Big Tech in a pivotal Supreme Court case on Section 230

BY Mark Sullivan3 minute read

On Wednesday, the Biden administration filed a brief siding against the tech industry in an upcoming Supreme Court case, Gonzales v. Google, which will require the high court will weigh in on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act for the first time. The case’s outcome could seriously impact what content tech platforms are willing to host, and how they use algorithms to suggest that content to users.

Section 230 was written to protect platforms from lawsuits related to content moderation decisions (i.e., decisions to host or remove a piece of user-created content). “No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider,” the law reads. At issue in Gonzales v. Google, which the court will hear in mid-February, is whether tech platforms act more like a “publisher or speaker” when they algorithmically suggest content, and thus drift outside the legal safe harbor provided in Section 230. Plaintiffs in Gonzales argue that Google’s YouTube acts more like a publisher or speaker when it selectively recommends specific content to specific users, and the Biden administration’s solicitor general agrees.

The case was filed by the family of an American woman, Nohemi Gonzales, who was killed in a Paris bistro in an ISIS attack in 2015. Her family holds Google partly responsible because its YouTube platform hosted and suggested ISIS videos that helped recruit and radicalize some of the people who carried out the violence. Plaintiffs also argue that Google violated the Antiterrorism Act of 1990, and can’t be protected by Section 230 because its algorithms actively recommended videos created by a foreign terrorist organization. That’s where the White House’s interest in the case comes in. The solicitor general’s main argument in the amicus brief is that Section 230 shouldn’t be interpreted to give platforms like YouTube legal cover for aiding and abetting a foreign adversary like ISIS. But a narrower reading of 230’s protections could have real effects on how tech platforms treat all kinds of content. Tech industry groups say that platforms would necessarily become more conservative in the types of content they’re willing to host. Fearing legal repercussions, they may be less likely to host controversial or offensive content.

