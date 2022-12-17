This company is making it easier to turn your home into the set of your favorite show

For several years, networks and streaming services have launched and popularized fashion trends—think Kendall Roy’s Lanvin sneakers on Succession, or Molly Goddard’s fluffy tulle dress on Killing Eve’s Villanelle. But few networks have yet been able to see any profit from their trendsetting abilities.

A new venture called Shop the Scenes aims to change that. Launched in November by ecommerce exec, QVC personality, and Today show contributor Jill Martin and Yellowstone Executive Producer David Glasser’s 101 Studios, Shop The Scenes lets viewers scan a QR code displayed on screen during ads and shop to items featured in specific scenes or episodes of the show they are watching.

“People have tried to sell merch from shows before, but we are working directly with showrunners, costume designers, and set designers, to bring the consumer authentic items—not lookalikes—from the show they can’t find anywhere else,” Martin says. Shop The Scenes gets scripts in advance and costume designers let the company know what characters will be wearing or using, the company then works with manufacturers to make items available in time for the episode they are featured in.

Paramount+ megahit Yellowstone—a drama about a family of ranchers starring Kevin Costner as the patriarch—is the first scripted streaming show to incorporate the technology, giving viewers the ability to buy the dinnerware that the Dutton family uses and costumes like a faux-fur jacket worn by Beth (played by Kelly Reilly) and a cowboy hat sported by Cole Hauser’s character Rip. Items available on the site range in price from $20 for coffee cup to $3,200 for the chair in the office of Costner’s John Dutton.