Fictional reality: Why the real metaverse doesn’t require a headset

Much has been said of, written about, and invested in the “metaverse.” For the uninitiated, the metaverse is a conceptual version of the future in which we’re all interacting—for work, play, and everything in between—in an alternate version of reality that’s powered by VR, AR, BCI (brain computer interfaces), or a combination of all of the above. This promised future requires step changes to the behavior of how we all interact with both hardware and software on the internet. As a result, countless companies have invested many billions of dollars in this future, none more so than Meta (fka Facebook), which went as far as rebranding themselves to signal their dedication to the cause.

But what if the internet, mixed with recent breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, is already enabling us to live in an alternate version of reality? Up until this point, we’ve been living our lives online in digital replicas of the real world, all with varying degrees of fidelity. Some are low fidelity, and mostly made up of text, photos, and asynchronous videos (e.g. social media platforms, email, messaging, etc), while others are much higher fidelity and more immersive, enabling us to get lost in experiences that more deeply connect with our senses (e.g. gaming, today’s VR/AR applications, etc.). However, what all of these experiences have lacked thus far is a layer of high-quality intelligence that’s been good enough to convince us that the people and experiences we’re interacting with on the other side of the screen are actually real. All of this is now changing.

AI is making it possible for us to live out alternative versions of reality on the platforms where we’re already spending our time; not on futuristic devices and products that may not arrive for another decade. This is fictional reality, and it’s where much of our online behavior is headed.

But to understand what fictional reality is, we must first define reality itself.