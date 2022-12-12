The real story behind Miami’s ‘climate gentrification’

BY Han Li and Richard Grant4 minute read

Miami’s Little Haiti has been an immigrant community for decades. Its streets are lined with small homes and colorful shops that cater to the neighborhood, a predominantly Afro-Caribbean population with a median household income well below Miami’s average.

But Little Haiti’s character may be changing. A $1 billion real estate development called the Magic City Innovation District is planned in the neighborhood, with luxury high-rise apartments, high-end shops, and glass office towers. [Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images] The developers emphasize their commitment to sustainability. But high-end real estate investments like this raise property values, pushing up property taxes and the cost of living for surrounding neighborhoods.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The potential effect on shops and homeowners and on the culture of the community has stoked controversy and protests. Nearby strip malls have been bought up for new development, leaving longtime businesses with fewer affordable options. Other big developments are now being planned. Little Haiti will undergo dramatic changes. Miami Commission approves $1.4B Magic City Innovation District https://t.co/7uZeUHDvBB pic.twitter.com/dEfD2YY5Zb — Brian Bandell (@BrianBandell) June 28, 2019 Some media and urban scholars have labeled what’s happening here “climate gentrification.” It’s the idea that investors and homebuyers are changing their behavior and moving from coastal areas into poorer, higher-elevation neighborhoods like Little Haiti, which sits on a ridge less than a mile from the bay, in anticipation of worsening climate change risks, such as sea-level rise. Miami is often held up as an example.

But are Miami’s investors and homebuyers really motivated by climate change? A different kind of gentrification The story goes that Miami homebuyers are abandoning the coasts—where high tides can already bring street flooding—and are looking for higher-elevation areas because they want to escape climate change. That isn’t what we’re finding, though.

In Yale’s Climate Opinion Survey of Miami-Dade County in 2021, only half of Miami residents said they believe global warming will harm them personally—far fewer than the 70% who said that in Delaware and the 90% in Canada, Western Europe, and Japan. Another survey found 40% of Miami-Dade residents weren’t concerned about the impact climate change might have on the market. In a new study, our team at the University of Miami found a more nuanced picture of what is actually pushing homeowners to higher ground. For the most part, we found that the shift away from the coasts is fueled by costs. Flood risk plays a role through the rising cost of flood insurance, but much of the shift is plain old gentrification—developers looking for cheaper land and spinning it as a more sustainable choice to win over public officials and future residents.

advertisement

Rather than bottom-up pressure built on residents’ alarm about sea-level rise, we found a continuation of the usual rational investment decisions. Developers are driving the process Present-day “climate gentrification” in Miami is largely determined and driven by capitalist investment opportunities—relatively lower prices and greater expected returns—which are the characteristics of the traditional gentrification process. We found that neither homebuyers nor real estate agents are driving this process today in Miami. Rather, developers are using the concept of climate risk to market properties in more elevated areas and are working in tandem with policymakers to facilitate urban redevelopment.

Homebuyers should be more concerned than they are. We believe “climate gentrification” is a meaningful concept for exploring how the impacts and costs of climate change will shift housing and urban inequalities in the future. But so far the idea that gentrification is fueled by climate change in Miami doesn’t match reality. Richard Grant is a professor of geography and urban studies at the University of Miami. Han Li is an assistant professor of geography at the University of Miami.