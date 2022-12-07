Apple just turned iCloud into a digital Fort Knox

Last week, I wrote an article calling out Apple’s Messages for its backup’s lack of end-to-end encryption on iCloud. Because the iCloud backups of a user’s Apple Messages were merely encrypted and not end-to-end encrypted, I advised individuals—such as activists and journalists—who wanted the most privacy and security for their text messages to ditch Apple Messages for Meta’s WhatsApp, which does end-to-end encrypt message backups.

Today, my article is already outdated. That’s because Apple has announced its most significant privacy enhancements in years. The major one is called Advanced Data Protection, and it effectively lets users choose to turn their iCloud account into a digital Fort Knox by letting them store nearly all their iCloud data in an end-to-end encrypted state on Apple’s servers. That means that Apple itself cannot access the user’s data—even if given a valid court order from a less-than-democratic nation-state. It also means that, should Apple’s iCloud servers ever be hacked, the hacker would still not be able to access the majority of a user’s iCloud data, provided they’ve enabled Advanced Data Protection.

Why online cloud end-to-end encryption is more important than ever

Apple gave me a sneak peek of Advanced Data Protection yesterday and also explained the company’s rationale behind offering the improved privacy and security option to the company’s users.

Apple says that as the world has moved to online cloud solutions (think: iCloud, Google Docs, Dropbox), it’s been both a blessing and a curse. The blessing is you can sign into your online cloud account, like iCloud, from anywhere, and access all of your data from any device and keep all data synced between multiple devices. The convenience that this provides to our daily lives is obvious.