From Gen Z to baby boomers, Crocs emerges as a favorite brand across all age groups

The ongoing tale of Crocs’ comeback from the brink of extinction continues as a new report finds the cushy footwear among the top of the fastest-growing brands of 2022.

Morning Consult ranked Crocs as its No. 2 overall among all U.S. audiences, just behind Meta. But Crocs was a fastest-growing brand among all generations surveyed except Gen Z. And even then, the report states, that’s just because the shoes are already so popular with young adults.

For millennials, Crocs ranked at No. 15, just ahead of Apple’s Airpods. It ranked at No. 14 for both Gen X and baby boomers.

Named one of Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies last year, Crocs was also a crown jewel in designer Salehe Bembury’s big year, with a hit collaboration featuring Bembury’s thumbprint on the sole.