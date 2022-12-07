A new film festival will only show movies made using AI

AI tools are increasingly being used to create movies, music, and images. A new film festival plans to put such works front and center.

Runway ML, the artificial intelligence startup that was instrumental in creating the text-to-image tool Stable Diffusion, began taking submissions today for an AI Film Festival slated for February that will only showcase movies created with the help of AI. The company’s founders have been thinking about the idea for years, and with AI-generated content becoming increasingly prevalent, it feels like the time to turn that vision into a reality, says Runway cofounder and CEO Cristóbal Valenzuela.

“I think we’re heading to a future where a lot of the content and the entertainment and the media that you see online will be generated,” he says.

While AI-generated content has proven somewhat controversial amid fears that it will replace human workers, Valenzuela says he’s excited to see what filmmakers, potentially including some newly empowered by easy-to-use artificial intelligence tools, come up with for the festival.