The internet loves ChatGPT, but there’s a dark side to the tech

The AI-powered chat tool, which takes pretty much any prompt a user throws at it and produces what they want, whether code or text, was launched by the team at AI development company OpenAI on November 30; by December 5, more than one million users had tested it out. The AI model comes hot on the heels of other generative AI technologies that take text prompts and spit out polished work that has swept social media in recent months—but its Jack-of-all-trades ability makes it stand out among the crowd.

The chatbot is free to use, though OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expects that will change in the future—meaning users have embraced the tech wholeheartedly. People have been using ChatGPT to run a virtual Linux machine, answer coding queries, develop business plans, write song lyrics, even pen Shakespearean verses.

Yet for all the brouhaha, there are some important caveats to note. The system may seem too good to be true, in part because at times it is. While some have professed that there’s no need to learn to code because ChatGPT can do it for you, software bug site Stack Overflow has temporarily banned any responses to questions generated by the chatbot because of the poor quality of its answers. “The posting of answers created by ChatGPT is substantially harmful to the site and to users who are asking or looking for correct answers,” the site’s moderators say.