The internet loves ChatGPT, but there’s a dark side to the tech

Amid the usual doom and gloom that surrounds the internet these days, the world experienced an all-too-rare moment of joy over the past week: the arrival of a new artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT.
The AI-powered chat tool, which takes pretty much any prompt a user throws at it and produces what they want, whether code or text, was launched by the team at AI development company OpenAI on November 30; by December 5, more than one million users had tested it out. The AI model comes hot on the heels of other generative AI technologies that take text prompts and spit out polished work that has swept social media in recent months—but its Jack-of-all-trades ability makes it stand out among the crowd.
The chatbot is free to use, though OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expects that will change in the future—meaning users have embraced the tech wholeheartedly. People have been using ChatGPT to run a virtual Linux machine, answer coding queries, develop business plans, write song lyrics, even pen Shakespearean verses.
Yet for all the brouhaha, there are some important caveats to note. The system may seem too good to be true, in part because at times it is. While some have professed that there’s no need to learn to code because ChatGPT can do it for you, software bug site Stack Overflow has temporarily banned any responses to questions generated by the chatbot because of the poor quality of its answers. “The posting of answers created by ChatGPT is substantially harmful to the site and to users who are asking or looking for correct answers,” the site’s moderators say.
It’s also plagued by the same issues many chatbots have: It reflects society and all the incorrect biases society has. Computational scientist Steven T. Piantadosi, who heads the computation and language lab at UC Berkeley, has highlighted in a Twitter thread a number of issues with ChatGPT, where the AI turns up results that suggest “good scientists” are those who are white or Asian men, and that African American men’s lives should not be saved. Another query prompted ChatGPT to indulge in the idea that brain sizes differ and, as such, are more or less valuable as people.
OpenAI did not respond to a request for comment for this story. Altman, in response to Piantadosi’s Twitter thread highlighting serious incidents of his chatbot promoting racist beliefs, asked the computational scientist to “please hit the thumbs down on these and help us improve!”
“With these kind of chatbot models, if you search for certain toxic offensive queries, you’re likely to get toxic responses,” says Yang Zhang, faculty member at CISPA Helmholtz Center for Information Security, who was coauthor of a September 2022 paper looking at how chatbots, not including ChatGPT, turn nasty. “More importantly, if you search some innocent questions that aren’t that toxic, there’s still a chance that it will give a toxic response.”