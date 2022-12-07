How Colgate-Palmolive, NASA, and an astronaut are teaming for better space hygiene

During her time aboard the International Space Station, former astronaut Cady Coleman became the self-appointed Clean Gym Clothes Police. Daily grueling workouts to keep muscles from atrophying in microgravity produced impressively sweaty workout gear, which the (mostly male) crew would reuse long after its expiration date.

“We weren’t supposed to use them longer than a week or two. But despite having a lot of gym clothes onboard, some of the crew were pleased to be conserving supplies—and determined to break the record for longest use of gym clothes. Plus, they hadn’t read the directions,” says Coleman.

This being space, there were far worse crimes against laundry—like throwing away clothes while they were still damp. A supply ship would haul those old rags along with other waste to incinerate during reentry into Earth’s atmosphere. But in the nascent days of space station living, no one realized how much water evaporated from sweaty gymwear.

“We recycle all the water—actually collect the humidity out of the air,” says Coleman. “When one of the crews started stuffing them wet into the bags on the trash ship, it changed the entire water balance of the station. Mission Control told them, ‘Let them dry out and then put them in the laundry bags.'”