Colgate-Palmolive has joined forces with NASA and former astronaut Cady Coleman to develop better oral and skin health in space—and bring those innovations back to Earth.

How Colgate-Palmolive, NASA, and an astronaut are teaming for better space hygiene

NASA astronaut Catherine (Cady) Coleman preparing to insert samples into a freezer as part of the Nutritional Status Assessment (NUTRITION) study [Photo: NASA]

BY Susan Karlin6 minute read

During her time aboard the International Space Station, former astronaut Cady Coleman became the self-appointed Clean Gym Clothes Police. Daily grueling workouts to keep muscles from atrophying in microgravity produced impressively sweaty workout gear, which the (mostly male) crew would reuse long after its expiration date.

“We weren’t supposed to use them longer than a week or two. But despite having a lot of gym clothes onboard, some of the crew were pleased to be conserving supplies—and determined to break the record for longest use of gym clothes.  Plus, they hadn’t read the directions,” says Coleman. 

This being space, there were far worse crimes against laundry—like throwing away clothes while they were still damp. A supply ship would haul those old rags along with other waste to incinerate during reentry into Earth’s atmosphere. But in the nascent days of space station living, no one realized how much water evaporated from sweaty gymwear.

“We recycle all the water—actually collect the humidity out of the air,” says Coleman. “When one of the crews started stuffing them wet into the bags on the trash ship, it changed the entire water balance of the station. Mission Control told them, ‘Let them dry out and then put them in the laundry bags.'”

NASA astronaut Catherine (Cady) Coleman washes her hair while aboard the International Space Station. [Photo: NASA]

Coleman’s spacefaring anecdotes are great fun in conversation. But for researchers at Colgate-Palmolive tapping her guidance, they translate to hard science. The Manhattan-headquartered consumer products multinational is moving more aggressively into the space sector, with an eye toward developing more advanced and sustainable products and packaging to improve astronaut oral and skin health, and leveraging those innovations for use on Earth.

After successful experiments aboard the ISS over the past two years, the company today announced a formal partnership with NASA through its Space Act Agreement, which connects the agency with external research efforts to solve space flight problems. NASA is not funding Colgate experiments; rather, their arrangement aligns research goals and needs, and streamlines microgravity testing and connections to related experts.

“Disruptive innovation happens when you put yourself in a very highly constrained environment [like space],” says Colgate-Palmolive CTO Stephan Habif. “So instead of thinking, for example, how can you brush your teeth when you have very little water? What if the challenge is there is no water? We think the solutions we would invent there, with some adaptation, could be great solutions for places on Earth where we have high constraints.” 

