6 lesser-known Amazon sections where you can find great deals

Look: Amazon is a huge site, so you’ll be forgiven if you haven’t scoured every square inch of it. Most of us fire it up, see the deals of the day on the front page, and decide if we’re interested or not.
But if you’re a cheapskate like me, you’ll be happy to know that there are a handful of Amazon sections that specialize in deals but that aren’t always super obvious.
Here are direct links to six places on Amazon to check for under-the-radar deals.
Just for Prime
If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, there’s a revolving collection of about 50 or so items that feature exclusive pricing just for members.
Head to Amazon.com/JustForPrime and you’ll notice a carousel in the “Best-selling member deals” where all the deals can be found. Check back here often, as the savings tend to be pretty substantial.
Amazon Outlet
Like any retailer, Amazon sometimes overbuys and needs to blow out existing inventory to make room for other stuff.
Those items that have worn out their welcome can be found in the Amazon Outlet section. There’s plenty here to sift through and the savings range from meager to mouthwatering, so set aside time to do some digging.