How ICON will bring its 3D printing tech to the Moon

Within a decade, a startup known for building cheap 3D-printed houses on Earth is hoping to bring the materials cost for building structures on the lunar surface down to zero. Austin-based ICON said Tuesday morning that it won a $57.2 million Phase III SBIR award from NASA that will bring its 3D printing technology all the way to the Moon.

From Earth . . .

Jason Ballard, cofounder and CEO of ICON, started the company in 2017 with the goal of solving the global housing crisis.

“If we’re going to be the advanced civilization we say we are and think we are, we ought to be better at sheltering ourselves,” Ballard says. “We must have ways of sheltering ourselves that don’t ruin this planet in the first place.”

ICON’s first act was to construct neighborhoods of 3D-printed homes across several US states and Mexico. ICON builds its homes with a proprietary material somewhere between a mortar and a concrete, and they’re printed in place using ICON’s machines.