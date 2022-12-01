This free Chrome automation tool is a superpower for your browser

Online automation tools always sound incredible. They’ll do all the hard work for you! They’ll cut endless steps out of your day! They’ll save you 77 minutes a week and let you focus on what really matters!

But then you actually try to use the things, and more often than not you practically need a degree in engineering to get them up and running.

So what if there were a way to get the benefits of online automation without all the headaches—to automate the automation, in a manner of speaking? What if online automation could be a touch more, well, magical?

That’s exactly what Harpaul Sambhi, CEO of a startup called (wait for it . . .) Magical set out to achieve. “This idea’s been brewing in my mind for the last decade and a half almost,” he says.