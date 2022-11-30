Elon Musk may inadvertently spur Congress to action on social media regulations

Twitter’s reinstatement of previously banned accounts will almost certainly change the day-to-day experience on the platform. In the long term, it also might refocus the debate over how to regulate speech on social networks.
Under Elon Musk’s ownership, Twitter is now simultaneously offering “amnesty” to accounts once banned for spewing hate, abuse, or BS, and showing the door to many of the people once responsible for controlling that kind of content.
Casey Newton reported on Platformer Monday that Twitter has begun the process of reinstating roughly 62,000 accounts, each of which has more than 10,000 followers. These, he writes, include one account with more than 5 million followers, and 75 accounts with over 1 million followers.
Meanwhile, Twitter has now shed, through firings or walkouts, two-thirds of its pre-Musk workforce. The remaining trust and safety staff is spread so thin now that, in some cases, content management for whole countries rests on the shoulders of one person, a source tells Fast Company.
Short-term effects
With the return of previously banned accounts, Twitter could become a noisier place, and perhaps a less useful and trustworthy one. It’s worthwhile to recall why Twitter banned tens of thousands of QAnon and anti-vax accounts, along with those of big names like Donald Trump and Kanye West.
Such accounts demonstrated “a pattern of abuse or hate or misinformation or other policy-violating content,” says Katherine Lo, the content moderation program lead at Meedan, a tech not-for-profit that has worked with Twitter on safety procedures. “Because it was easier to ban people based on an established pattern, it mitigated a lot of these harms.” Twitter will likely now be far more hesitant to impose outright bans on problem accounts.
“If these accounts are coming back, perhaps now with the knowledge of how to evade policy violations, [and] under a new policy that is less likely to ban them, they’re able to perpetuate those harms that they did before,” Lo says.