Elon Musk may inadvertently spur Congress to action on social media regulations

Twitter’s reinstatement of previously banned accounts will almost certainly change the day-to-day experience on the platform. In the long term, it also might refocus the debate over how to regulate speech on social networks.

Under Elon Musk’s ownership, Twitter is now simultaneously offering “amnesty” to accounts once banned for spewing hate, abuse, or BS, and showing the door to many of the people once responsible for controlling that kind of content.

Casey Newton reported on Platformer Monday that Twitter has begun the process of reinstating roughly 62,000 accounts, each of which has more than 10,000 followers. These, he writes, include one account with more than 5 million followers, and 75 accounts with over 1 million followers.

Meanwhile, Twitter has now shed, through firings or walkouts, two-thirds of its pre-Musk workforce. The remaining trust and safety staff is spread so thin now that, in some cases, content management for whole countries rests on the shoulders of one person, a source tells Fast Company.