The road to climate hell is paved with concrete

If you’re reading this, chances are you are now either touching concrete or touching something that is touching concrete. By weight, the material makes up 46% of everything humans manufacture. But for most of us concrete remains hidden in plain sight: We live and work in it, step on it and drive on it, but we walk through the concrete world the way a city kid first walks through a forest. We see shape and color but don’t think much how it all connects.

Where there are people, concrete is nearly omnipresent. Where there are few or no people, concrete’s impact is also pervasive, because together concrete and cement are the world’s number two emitters of atmospheric carbon, the most prevalent greenhouse gas. Most estimates count emissions from the materials as 6% to 8% of the world total, though some estimates are up to twice that.

The huge scale of production plays a big role. Global Cement, a monthly report that’s one of the sector’s bibles, estimates that the world produces enough concrete and cement to build a city the size of Paris every week—about 33 billion tons a year. Population growth drives some of the huge volume, but a bigger driver is that modern life continually demands more concrete per person. In 1980, the per capita use of concrete was one-third of what it is today, and the U.N. expects that increased urbanization and population will drive enough construction to double the world’s collective floor space by 2060. Every manufactured ton of concrete produces .93 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

Concrete may help fireproof us from combustible forests and provide a bulwark against rising seas but its climate effects also stir wildfires and melting ice caps, trapping us in a vicious circle: The best material for resilience necessitates more resilience against its effects. At the recently concluded COP27 climate negotiations, affluent countries were pressed to provide $100 billion a year to help poorer countries adapt to wreckage from climate change. Should the funds flow, expect thousands of miles of new concrete sea walls and other concrete bulwarks to rise in threatened zones.