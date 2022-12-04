Generative AI tools are already changing the creativity landscape—and some artists aren’t happy about it

At the end of October, Shutterstock, one of the leading stock image companies on the internet, announced it was partnering with OpenAI to launch a new tool that would integrate the generative-AI DALL-E 2 into its online marketplace.

The announcement was a huge win for the still-burgeoning AI industry, but was met with shock and outrage by creatives all over the internet, many of whom see generative AI like DALL-E 2 as an existential threat to their livelihoods and the use of their images for machine learning as a form of theft. “It’s disappointing to know we have so little respect and it’s worrying to now be competing with bots for sales,” an anonymous Shutterstock photographer told Artnet News in October.

So, now that the dust has settled, how is the company feeling about its OpenAI partnership? Is it still bullish on a future where machines are making our stock images for us?

“I think there are two choices in this world,” says Shutterstock CEO Paul Hennessy. “Be the blacksmiths that are saying, ‘Cars are going to put us out of the horse shoe making business,’ or be the technical leaders that bring people, maybe kicking and screaming, into the new world.”