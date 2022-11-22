Remembering George Lois, who changed visual culture as we know it

BY Michael Bierut4 minute read

While I was growing up in the 1960s, my Uncle James had a subscription to Esquire magazine. Everyone subscribed to Time and Life and Newsweek in those days, but Esquire was different. Even though I had little grasp of the bigger issues it alluded to—politics, war, racism—I was mesmerized by the power of Esquire’s covers. They were bold, poster-like, sometimes surreal, always arresting, all suggesting a knowing attitude towards a sophisticated world that I yearned to enter. It would be years before I discovered these covers were the product of one man’s imagination, George Lois.

[Image: georgelois.com] Lois, who died on Nov. 19 at age 91, was the son of a Greek florist. He was born in the Bronx and never let anyone forget it. His distinctive accent seemed, if anything, to grow more pronounced over the years. Although he cultivated the persona of an incorrigible rebel, his resume was impeccable. He moved from the High School of Music and Art, to apprenticeships under Bill Golden at CBS and Herb Lubalin at Sudler & Hennessey, and later in 1959 to the red-hot crucible of the ’60s “creative revolution” in advertising, Doyle Dane Bernbach. After only a year, Lois left to form his own agency with copywriter Julian Koenig and account guy Fred Papert. It is said to be the first ad agency with an art director as a principal. Papert Koenig Lois became the perfect proving ground for Lois’s conviction that the most powerful way to communicate in the modern age was through a synthesis of word and image, underpinned with a unifying concept that would invite the consumer to make the connective leap. This became known as the “big idea” school of advertising and would influence a whole generation of creative directors and designers. At PKL and a series of successor agencies, Lois would deploy this technique on behalf of everyone from Braniff Airlines, Seagram & Sons and Olivetti, to MTV, Tommy Hilfiger, and Jiffy Lube. [Image: georgelois.com] But it was Esquire that sealed his reputation. Asked in 1962 by publisher Harold Hayes for advice on how the magazine’s covers could be improved, Lois bluntly said that they needed to convey a point of view as forcefully as the magazine’s star writers, like Norman Mailer and Gay Talese. He would go on to design more than 90 covers over the next decade, charging $600 an issue and depositing the payments in a fund for Greek orphans. Together the covers create a visual record of one of the most tumultuous periods in American history.

