Which recent Disney moves could Bob Iger reverse?

The sudden return of former Disney CEO Bob Iger to the top role at the company caught a lot of people off guard, none more so than Bob Chapek, who was reportedly blindsided by the move .

Financially, Chapek has nothing to worry about. He has a severance package that’s said to be worth more than $23 million, but when it comes to his Disney legacy, he has plenty to fear. While he was handpicked for the CEO role by Iger, the relationship between the two quickly cooled and eventually became politely hostile as Chapek strove to put his own unique stamp on the company. Now, with Iger back in charge for the foreseeable future, many of those moves could be reversed.

Here’s a look at some of the big moves Chapek made (or was planning on making) and the likelihood that Iger could adjust or reverse them.

Company reorganization

Soon after taking the top office, Chapek restructured Disney’s media and entertainment divisions, streamlining them and putting decisions on advertising, sales, operations, technology, and distribution of Disney’s content under the oversight of Kareem Daniel, who previously oversaw consumer products, games, and publishing.