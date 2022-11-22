Follow these 4 steps to create psychological safety in your teams

BY Amy Edmondson and Kim Scott5 minute read

Psychological safety is necessary in any workplace. Without an environment where candor is welcome, it’s difficult for a team to perform at their best. Psychological safety isn’t about being comfortable all the time. It’s about embracing the discomfort. When leaders are confident enough to solicit and reward feedback, this encourages employees to say what they really think and to be willing to hear the opinions of others in return.

People feel psychologically safe when they know they can recover from their mistakes and help others do the same. There is nothing safe about wondering what other people really think or where you stand. In recent years, we have encountered considerable confusion about Radical Candor and psychological safety. Some have expressed the belief that they’re at odds with each other. Some have confused Radical Candor with brutal honesty—expressing one’s thoughts with little caring about how they might be heard. However, Radical Candor is about caring personally and challenging directly. People have also confused psychological safety with an environment where no one hurts anyone’s feelings and everyone will agree with everything. But in fact, it’s about open dialogue. How can leaders create psychological safety in their teams? These four steps will allow you to create an environment where people feel safe to tell you what they really think, rather than what they think you want to hear.

Step 1: Solicit criticism It’s a good idea to solicit feedback at the end of every one-on-one meeting with your direct reports. However, you must keep a few things in mind when soliciting criticism. First, figure out what questions to ask. We both recommend ‘what’ questions, such as “what could I do or stop doing that would make it easier to work with me,” or “what’s working, and what could I be doing better?” These questions suggest an open mind to learn what others think or observe. Next, embrace the discomfort. The other person will feel awkward no matter how good your question is. The only way out is through. It’s also important to listen with the intent to understand, not to respond. Even though you just asked for feedback, you’re likely to feel a little bit defensive when you get it. That is OK. It just means that you’re human. It is important though, that you manage your defensiveness and that you don’t take it out on the other person.

