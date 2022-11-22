Meet the YouTuber who struck it big by breaking down the songs he hates

There are certain motifs you can expect to find in one of Pat Finnerty’s YouTube videos: enthusiastic shout-outs to Dunkin’ Donuts coffee, for example; or the ever-expanding mobile of guitar pedals that hovers like a halo above his head; or his undying disdain for music producer and fellow platform personage Rick Beato.

Finnerty, 42, is the creator of What Makes This Song Stink?, a popular YouTube series that explains, as you’ve probably guessed, why certain songs (mostly ones written after 1995) stink. And though Finnerty has only produced seven full-fledged episodes to date, already his videos boast a distinct ethos: They are at once charmingly scrappy, full of recurring bits and snarky in-jokes; and yet, on the matter of musical analysis, they are impressively cogent. Watching a Finnerty video is like being transported into the mind of one of the characters from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, only in this world they’re also extremely talented at performing and scrutinizing music. (Finnerty, maybe not coincidentally, lives in Philly, and is also a musician in his own right, playing guitar most recently with the band Strand of Oaks.)

His videos are also increasingly meta. He’ll excoriate Weezer for writing a song like “Beverly Hills,” but he’ll also go to great pains to dissect whether the musical and vocal arrangements on the song are actually any worse than Weezer’s earlier, more acclaimed stuff. And yes, Finnerty will tell us why Machine Gun Kelly’s “Emo Girl” is a reductive clunker, but along the way he’ll create his own parody emo band, called August Is Falling, and convince Butch Walker—a guy who produced albums by non-parody emo bands like Panic! at the Disco and Fall Out Boy—to actually mix one of their tracks.

Admittedly, it’s all kind of, well, a lot. But it’s caught on: In the year since Finnerty debuted What Makes This Song Stink? he’s amassed nearly 150,000 YouTube subscribers and has launched a companion podcast that features a rotating guest list (W. Kamau Bell went on last month). His fake-but-maybe-not-totally-fake band August Is Falling even released an EP . . . which was among Bandcamp’s top downloaded punk albums.