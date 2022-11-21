Can Mastodon’s culture adapt to welcome the Twitter masses?

This article was adapted from the MidRange newsletter, which published tips on the Mastodon social media network in a pop-up newsletter format called How to Mastodon.
There are a lot of things I could tell you about Mastodon, the social network that has seen an uptake by millions of people in the three or so weeks since Elon Musk officially bought Twitter. The technical differences are significant, and so too is the mindset about things like search.
As someone who has been keeping an eye on Mastodon basically since the beginning, I’ve been aiming to give people a way to get the most out of this discussion—so that they feel like they are well-equipped to enter this strange new world. In many ways, I think understanding its culture is the way to go.
The technical parts are the technical parts, but the culture of Mastodon is the element that requires some adjustment. With that in mind, I’d like to highlight one of the most common refrains about the elephant site: that it’s in the midst of an Eternal September.
I don’t agree, but there are some elements that are worth discussing, so let’s get to it.
The case that Mastodon isn’t really facing an Eternal September but something entirely different
For those not familiar, “Eternal September” refers to the days of Usenet (what we now know as the internet), which was primarily accessed through universities. After years of new students stinking up the place in the fall, at the beginning of each school year, the order of the ecosystem was forever broken when AOL connected its member base to Usenet.
It makes sense that this conversation is coming up now. After all, when a flood of new people come in, it can threaten to change the makeup of a given community no matter what steps that community might take to protect its norms. (Additionally, Mastodon is structured very similarly to Usenet, which at its core is a list of discussion groups, often without moderation.)