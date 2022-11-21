Can Mastodon’s culture adapt to welcome the Twitter masses?

This article was adapted from the MidRange newsletter, which published tips on the Mastodon social media network in a pop-up newsletter format called How to Mastodon.

There are a lot of things I could tell you about Mastodon, the social network that has seen an uptake by millions of people in the three or so weeks since Elon Musk officially bought Twitter. The technical differences are significant, and so too is the mindset about things like search.

As someone who has been keeping an eye on Mastodon basically since the beginning, I’ve been aiming to give people a way to get the most out of this discussion—so that they feel like they are well-equipped to enter this strange new world. In many ways, I think understanding its culture is the way to go.

The technical parts are the technical parts, but the culture of Mastodon is the element that requires some adjustment. With that in mind, I’d like to highlight one of the most common refrains about the elephant site: that it’s in the midst of an Eternal September.