What the FTX bankruptcy means for the charities that Sam Bankman-Fried supported

BY The Conversation and Brian Mittendorf4 minute read

FTX, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, quickly became bankrupt and defunct in November 2022. Its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, is broke, and the 30-year-old former billionaire could be in serious legal trouble for his alleged financial improprieties. The Conversation asked Brian Mittendorf, an accounting scholar at The Ohio State University, to explain the significance of FTX’s implosion for philanthropy and the nonprofits Bankman-Fried supported.

The team cited concerns about the legitimacy and integrity of FTX’s operations. By quitting as a group, the staffers signaled that the fund had halted disbursements, while also attempting to distance the broader effective altruism movement from its most famous adherent. Though Bankman-Fried and his FTX-affiliated philanthropic endeavors were only getting started toward meeting their lofty ambitions, many charities and other organizations had already received funding, and many had obtained further promises for future funding. Those commitments now seem unlikely to ever be disbursed. Many recipients, including ProPublica, a nonprofit investigative media outlet, are no longer counting on receiving those funds. All signs point to much of such promised giving being unlikely to materialize.

Can charities be forced to relinquish any donations tied to FTX that they hve received? What might happen to the money that had already been disbursed is less clear. The possibility of it being “clawed back” from the causes that received funds from FTX affiliates or Bankman-Fried himself is real but less likely. Funds given in the 90 days prior to bankruptcy are the most likely to be vulnerable to claims in bankruptcy, but other gifts could be at risk too, if the activities of Bankman-Fried or FTX are found to be fraudulent. Even in that case, however, charitable gifts are given extra protection, limiting the likelihood of such a “claw back.” What will the FTX fallout mean for cryptocurrency donations?

In my view, FTX’s epic failure highlights the value of being transparent and accountable, both in business endeavors and giving. Minding the nitty-gritty details, heeding regulatory obligations, and giving to established organizations may seem humdrum, but it’s worth the trouble and is surely more “effective” than the alternative in the long run. As details about FTX’s demise came to light, a very different new, and highly visible megadonor, briefly made one of her intermittent appearances in the news. MacKenzie Scott, a novelist and the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, announced on November 14, 2022, that she had given nearly $2 billion in the previous seven months to charities that work directly on acute community needs, like many local chapters of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and the National Urban League. Although Scott isn’t operating a traditional foundation, and she has bucked many philanthropic conventions with her emphasis on social justice, her approach and record stand in stark contrast to Bankman-Fried’s.