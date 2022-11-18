The FDA just approved the first lab-grown ‘cultivated’ meat

The first lab-grown burger—grown from animal cells in petri dishes, without the animal—was unveiled in the Netherlands nearly a decade ago . Since then, it has helped spawn a growing number of startups racing to bring animal-free “real” meat to the market. But it still isn’t possible to buy so-called cultivated meat in a grocery store; if you want to try cultivated chicken, you have to go to Singapore or an experimental restaurant at a cultivated meat company in Israel . Now, though, if you live in the U.S., you’re one step closer to finding it on a local menu: Upside Foods, a Bay Area food tech company, just got a nod of approval for its chicken from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

[Photo: Upside Foods]

On Wednesday, the FDA issued a “no questions” letter, meaning that it accepts the company’s conclusion that the food is safe to eat. “This is a big moment for the future of food,” says Upside COO Amy Chen. It’s a long time coming: The company started meeting with the agency four years ago and discussing how to evaluate a brand-new type of food before the FDA even looked at the company’s safety data. The U.S. doesn’t have a formal approval process for food, so the consultation was voluntary. Still, the food has to be safe under U.S. law and the company wanted to do everything possible to assure the public that it had been vetted. The process was detailed and time-consuming, as the agency reviewed reams of data about the company’s production processes, from how it makes cell lines to how it controls manufacturing.

[Photo: Upside Foods]

Upside’s first production facility, a 53,000-square-foot space in Emeryville, CA, is already ready to begin churning out meat in large tanks that look like what you’d see at a brewery. But it will have to pass two more hurdles. Next, the USDA will have to inspect the factory, in the same way that it inspects slaughterhouses now. The USDA will also have to inspect the meat itself. While it’s not possible to predict exactly how long the process will take, it could be a matter of months. The FDA letter was the biggest step, Chen says.

[Photo: Upside Foods]

The company plans to launch its chicken first in restaurants, the same strategy taken by plant-based meat pioneers like Impossible Foods, partly so that it can control the experience for consumers trying it for the first time.