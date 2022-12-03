How to create a beautiful home in the age of Instagram

Spend enough time on social media and everything you see will start to blend into a blurry scroll of sameness. The same golden yellow sofas; the same East Fork mugs; the same, smooth millennial aesthetic. Instagram has flattened our idea of what makes a beautiful home—but there’s a world outside the online bubble, and it is filled with singular (and sometimes strange) objects.

[Photo: Charlie Schuck/courtesy Clarkson Potter/Random House]

A new book titled How to Live with Objects: A Guide to More Meaningful Interiors argues that what defines our homes isn’t the picture-perfect interiors that social media and shelter magazines have long portrayed, but the design objects we choose to surround ourselves with—whether they are vintage, contemporary, handmade, or purely sentimental (which happen to be the four organizational categories of the book). The book makes the case that you don’t have to be an interior designer, or even a collector, to know how to source and live with objects. All you need is the ability to tap into your own personality and learn to translate it through objects. In other words, if you want to create a home that looks like you and no one else, then you should probably get off Instagram.

Monica Khemsurov and Jill Singer [Photo: courtesy Clarkson Potter/Random House]

How to Live with Objects is the brainchild of Monica Khemsurov and Jill Singer, the cofounders of the influential online magazine Sight Unseen. The book features more than 150 objects that run the gamut from a vintage painted-tile table (date unknown) to an odd wooden nail polish storage box made by the father of the owner when she was seven years old.

True to its title, the book reads like an approachable manual with shopping tips on where to source contemporary objects (design stores, galleries, showrooms, and design-school sales are featured among others), or how to snag vintage objects (go to flea markets early in the day, visit antiques malls multiple times to learn an object’s turnover rate). It’s a useful, illustrated guide for all the Marie Kondo challengers who find joy in amassing beautiful objects—but most of all, it’s a welcome reminder that there are as many definitions of “beautiful” as there are humans on this planet.