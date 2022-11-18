What happens to Substack if Elon Musk ruins Twitter?

In just a few weeks, Elon Musk has created a number of questions about the future of Twitter—and those questions have trickled down to other media businesses that rely, at least to some extent, on the social media platform’s audiences.
See, for example, Substack. The newsletter publishing tool launched in 2017 to let people distribute their writing directly to readers, without having to push it through the filter of a big media brand that may have its own ideology and politics, and that very likely relies on ad revenue. Often, a well-known writer will break from their employer—a prestigious magazine or newspaper—to launch their own newsletter, and will pin their success on a substantial portion of their Twitter followers buying a subscription.
But that’s certainly not the only model. While the importance of Twitter cache varies from one newsletter to the next, most have an excellent chance of surviving and thriving without it, according to several newsletter owners who spoke with Fast Company.
While some of the most popular Substacks come from people who were able to convert their sizable Twitter following into Substack subscriptions, a huge Twitter presence isn’t necessarily a prerequisite. At least, it wasn’t for Elle Griffin, who writes The Novelleist newsletter on Substack.
“Almost all of my following came from within the Substack network,” Griffin says in an email to Fast Company. “Of my 6,918 subscribers, 2,799 came from Substack discovery features . . . and another 2,044 already had Substack accounts before they subscribed to mine. That means 70% of my following came from within Substack.”
Very few of Griffin’s referrals came from social media (zero from Twitter). “When I learned this, I deleted all of my social media accounts except for LinkedIn, which I use for my day job,” she says.
Substack says 40% of all new subscriptions, and 12% of paid subscriptions, now come from within the Substack network itself. (The platform boasts a robust recommendation engine for its readers.) And the company this year launched Substack Chat, which is something like an in-platform social network for writers and their subscribers and provides yet another place for newsletter discovery.