What happens to Substack if Elon Musk ruins Twitter?

In just a few weeks, Elon Musk has created a number of questions about the future of Twitter —and those questions have trickled down to other media businesses that rely, at least to some extent, on the social media platform’s audiences.

See, for example, Substack. The newsletter publishing tool launched in 2017 to let people distribute their writing directly to readers, without having to push it through the filter of a big media brand that may have its own ideology and politics, and that very likely relies on ad revenue. Often, a well-known writer will break from their employer—a prestigious magazine or newspaper—to launch their own newsletter, and will pin their success on a substantial portion of their Twitter followers buying a subscription.

But that’s certainly not the only model. While the importance of Twitter cache varies from one newsletter to the next, most have an excellent chance of surviving and thriving without it, according to several newsletter owners who spoke with Fast Company.

Please share.



Twitter may go down any day. I hope not! But better to prepare for the worst.



Sign up here while you still can. We'll help you connect to pro-democracy Twitter refugees on whatever platform you migrate to.



Link: https://t.co/xNduo8W7mg



Let other folks know. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sbXhyy7JM8 — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) November 15, 2022

While some of the most popular Substacks come from people who were able to convert their sizable Twitter following into Substack subscriptions, a huge Twitter presence isn’t necessarily a prerequisite. At least, it wasn’t for Elle Griffin, who writes The Novelleist newsletter on Substack.