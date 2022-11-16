3 key insights on just how broken Twitter has become under Elon Musk

It’s no secret that Twitter’s employee base, business model, and overall reputation have plummeted since Elon Musk took over the platform last month. But in his short tenure, exactly how bad have things gotten at Twitter, and is there any way out for Musk?
Fast Company’s Max Ufberg took to Twitter Spaces with contributor Chris Stokel-Walker to discuss what damage Musk has already done, and what potential ups and downs are in Twitter’s future.
Here are three key takeaways from their conversation.
Yes, Twitter is a security risk
Last night, security giant Norton sent an email to its users warning that Twitter’s rampant impersonation problems, compounded by Musk’s failing Twitter Blue verification program, could enable phishing schemes on the platform. Many weren’t sure if this was a real concern from Norton or just an attempt to capitalize on the news cycle. Stokel-Walker assures us that, yes, Twitter does have major security problems.
“There is a real concern about this, not least because the changes to verification have a major impact on who can pretend to be whomever,” Stokel-Walker says. “But also, it’s coupled with the fact that we’ve seen the content moderation team at Twitter completely be routed.”
That loss of personnel means even longstanding problems at Twitter could become significantly worse, simply due to the lack of employees to handle the chaos.
“Previously, pre-Musk takeover and pre-layoffs, Twitter would be able to potentially step in relatively quickly and then do something about that,” Stokel-Walker says. “Now, I’m not so sure they’d have that nimble response.”