1Password wants to ditch passwords without locking you in to one platform

When Apple and Google announced their passwordless login systems earlier this year, they glossed over one major problem: By relying on either company to eliminate passwords, you’re effectively locking yourself into their respective platforms.
Now 1Password is coming out with a different approach that lets you ditch passwords without pledging allegiance to any particular tech giant. The company’s passwordless system, which replaces traditional passwords with simpler and more secure “passkeys,” is launching early next year, and it’ll work across iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, and Linux. 1Password users can check out a live demo.
1Password is also announcing that its chief experience officer, Matt Davey, has joined the board of the FIDO (Fast Identity Online) Alliance, the industry standards group that’s pushing passwordless logins in tandem with the tech giants. With a seat at the table, 1Password wants to make sure that security doesn’t just become another form of lock-in.
“This is our opportunity to be the cross-platform standard-bearer,” says Steve Won, 1Password’s chief product officer. “The platforms aren’t really going to solve this by themselves.”
1Password’s passwordless plan
In 1Password’s new demo, logging into websites without a password is as simple as entering an email and clicking a button. Instead of making users fill out a password, 1Password’s browser extension generates a hidden “passkey,” which in turn pairs with a separate key stored by the website. This unique pairing proves the user’s identity without transmitting the passkey itself.
Compared to traditional passwords, this system is both simpler and more secure. The user doesn’t have to worry about generating unique passwords, and the website doesn’t have to store passwords and risk losing them in a security breach.
While both Apple and Google have now built similar systems directly into iOS and Android, respectively, 1Password’s alternative doesn’t give up the trappings of a traditional password manager. Users can still share logins with family members or coworkers, organize logins using tags, and—most importantly—access their accounts from any device that 1Password supports.