But Opportunity stands out as the Energizer Bunny of the bunch in its capacity to keep going . . . and going. The rover journeyed to Mars for an early 2004 landing along with a twin explorer named Spirit for 90-day missions. While Spirit lasted just over 6 years, Opportunity survived an astonishing 15, tracked a record 28 miles, and found some of the first definitive signs of past liquid water on the surface. The $400 million explorer lasted so long that it inspired successive generations of space scientists, some of whom were teens when it launched and grew up to work on it.

It is against this backdrop that Amazon Studios, Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment, and the Peter Berg-led Film 45, teamed for the documentary, Good Night Oppy, now in theaters and streaming November 23 on Amazon. (Its release serendipitously dovetails with the November 16 test launch of NASA’s Space Launch System rocket that may one day carry humans to Mars.)

“I like character-based films where you go on a journey,” says the film’s director, Ryan White. “A robot that was supposed to live for 90 days but survives for 15 years is a great logline. I’m such a space nerd from my young years when I wanted to be an astronaut; this was getting to relive those childhood dreams.”