Now is a great time to buy a new TV. Here's what to look for in a new set.

Buying a new TV? Here are 3 critical factors to consider

BY Doug Aamoth2 minute read

The holidays are upon us, which means insane TV deals abound. If you’re in the market for a new set, here are a few things to keep in mind to make sure you don’t overspend, undersize, or miss out on important features.

55 inches is the price-to-size sweet spot

If you’re simply looking to get the biggest size-wise bang for your buck, focus your attention on 55-inch TVs.

Case in point: A quick search of Best Buy serves up a 55-inch Hisense 4K smart TV for $240, while a 43-inch LG 4K smart TV costs $10 more.

Comparing the two models shows that, aside from the size, they’ve got almost identical features. Even stepping down five inches to a 50-inch Hisense, you’re only saving $10.

Buy the right size TV for your room

Now that I’ve tempted you with cheap 55-inchers, I regret to inform you that you should not put a 55-inch TV in the kitchen. Well, not unless you’ve got a huge kitchen, in which case: Congrats!

There are varying opinions on the “right” way to size a TV, but a good general rule of thumb is to measure the distance you’ll be sitting from the TV in feet and then shave off 30% (or multiply by 0.7). Then add a zero to the result.

